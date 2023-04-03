Monday at 5 pm is deadline to vote absentee in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is still time to vote in-person absentee without an excuse ahead of Missouri’s municipal elections.

Elections offices across the state will be open until 5 p.m. Monday for no-excuse, in-person absentee voting.

Tuesday, April 4 is election day for many counties and cities. Voters will elect city council members, school board members and vote on a variety of other initiatives. Polling places open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

In Kansas City, voters will vote on whether to add taxes and fees to short-term rentals. Mayor Quinton Lucas is up for re-election. The city is one of several across the state asking voters for permission to place an additional sales tax on recreational marijuana.

Election leaders encourage voters to review a sample ballot before heading to the poll. Voters are allowed to fill out a sample ballot and bring it into the polling location to help guide them when filling out their real ballot.

Voters within Kansas City, within Jackson County, can vote Monday at the Kansas City Election board within Union Station from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Preparations for the NFL Draft have closed the main entrance and parking lot, but parking is available in the garage west of Union Station.