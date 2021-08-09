Watch
Monday morning Amtrak River Runner service canceled

Posted at 8:33 AM, Aug 09, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amtrak says a disabled freight train between Lee’s Summit and Warrensburg has forced the cancellation of two River Runner trains Monday.

The River Runner 311 route that offers Morning service from St. Louis to Kansas City is canceled, as is route 314, which provides morning service between Kansas City and St. Louis.

Amtrak says passengers with tickets on the two routes will be provided alternate transportation.

Details of the status of the freight train weren’t immediately available.

