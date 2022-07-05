KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Independence spent several hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning battling an apartment fire.

According to a city spokesperson, fire crews were dispatched just before 11:20 p.m. to an apartment building in the 600 block of Quail Creek Drive.

The first crews on scene spotted the blaze in a carport near the apartment building, with flames eventually making their way to the building.

The spokesperson said no injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

Firefighters were on scene until nearly 2 a.m. putting out hot spots.

Video of the scene Tuesday morning showed several cars within the carport completely melted away.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

—