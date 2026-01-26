Monday updates | Temps drop to below zero as Kansas City remains in deep freeze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area remained in the deep freeze Monday after a weekend storm dropped several inches of snow and sent temps below zero.

More than 150 schools and organizations have announced closures or changes to their operations for Monday.

LINK | KSHB Organization Closings

LINK | KSHB 41 Traffic

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Alerts

LINK | Latest KSHB Weather Forecast

UPDATE: 6:45 a.m. | Johnson County says their bus services are running as normal.

All Johnson County bus and paratransit services are running normal service. Microtransit has a late start of 9am. Customers may experience delays. #safetyfirst — JoCoTransit_RideKC (@JoCoTransit) January 26, 2026

UPDATE: 6:36 a.m. | MoDOT still urging drivers to be cautious on their daily commute.

1/26 - 6:00 a.m.

Drivers are urged to delay travels this morning so our crews can continue to make progress on routes across the state. If you have to be out, plan your commutes ahead. Leave early, take your time and drive for conditions: TAKE IT SLOW. https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr ❄️ pic.twitter.com/AM1kIE3Z5M — MoDOT (@MoDOT) January 26, 2026

UPDATE: 6:05 a.m. | Olivia Acree shows you a neighborhood on the Kansas side.

KSHB 41's Olivia Acree checks out roadways on the Kansas side

UPDATE: 5:55 a.m. | KSHB 41's Grant Stephens checks out roads in the Waldo neighborhood.

KSHB 41's Grant Stephens checks out roads in the Waldo area.

UPDATE: 5:15 a.m. | KSHB 41's Lauren Rainson has your forecast.

Temperatures struggle this week

Watch KSHB 41 News starting at 4:30 a.m. in the video player below. Check back throughout the day for updates.

—

UPDATE, 4 a.m. |

