Monday updates | Temps drop to below zero as Kansas City remains in deep freeze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area remained in the deep freeze Monday after a weekend storm dropped several inches of snow and sent temps below zero.
More than 150 schools and organizations have announced closures or changes to their operations for Monday.
UPDATE: 6:45 a.m. | Johnson County says their bus services are running as normal.
All Johnson County bus and paratransit services are running normal service. Microtransit has a late start of 9am. Customers may experience delays. #safetyfirst— JoCoTransit_RideKC (@JoCoTransit) January 26, 2026
UPDATE: 6:36 a.m. | MoDOT still urging drivers to be cautious on their daily commute.
1/26 - 6:00 a.m.— MoDOT (@MoDOT) January 26, 2026
Drivers are urged to delay travels this morning so our crews can continue to make progress on routes across the state. If you have to be out, plan your commutes ahead. Leave early, take your time and drive for conditions: TAKE IT SLOW. https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr ❄️ pic.twitter.com/AM1kIE3Z5M
UPDATE: 6:05 a.m. | Olivia Acree shows you a neighborhood on the Kansas side.
UPDATE: 5:55 a.m. | KSHB 41's Grant Stephens checks out roads in the Waldo neighborhood.
UPDATE: 5:15 a.m. | KSHB 41's Lauren Rainson has your forecast.
UPDATE, 4 a.m. |