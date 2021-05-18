Watch
Monster Jam returns to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in June

A Monster Jam truck performs during the first-ever monster truck event in Beijing's iconic "Bird's Nest" National Stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monster Jam is returning to Kansas City this summer.

The motorsports show will take place on June 26 and 27 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Preferred customers can already purchase tickets online and tickets for Jackson County taxpayers and Chiefs Season Ticket Members go on sale Wednesday. General public tickets are available Tuesday, May 25.

Reduced capacity and mobile ticketing will still be in place for the event.

There will also be a Monster Jam Pit Party on June 26 with limited capacity and a mask requirement.

