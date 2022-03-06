Moped driver critically injured in collision Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded to a two-vehicle collision around 6:45 p.m. at Northeast Parvin Road and North Corrington Avenue.

As the light turned green at a traffic stop and the driver of a white Honda CR-V began to accelerate, a moped drove into the back of the car, according to police.

In the collision, the moped driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver broke the Honda’s rear window with his head and upper body. Police said the driver was not wearing a helmet.

Emergency medical services transported the moped driver to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

Police are investigating possible impairment in the incident.