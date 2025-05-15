'More accountability': Proposal to cut SNAP leaves some hungry, prioritizing most vulnerable

GARDNER, Kan. — House Republicans rolled out a proposal Monday that would cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by more than $300 billion.

"Right now, families in Kansas and across the country are feeling the pinch of rising costs, in large part due to the administration’s reckless policies," Rep. Sharice Davids (R-KS) said in opening remarks of the House Agriculture markup hearing on Tuesday night.

Rep. Davids strongly opposes the reconciliation bill proposed by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-PA).

The new legislation would cut permanent funding from SNAP and move that money to other farm safety net programs.

"Prices are up, retirement savings are down, tariffs are impacting farmers, and for many, one unexpected bill could push them into crisis," Rep. Davids said in her statement. "This is not the time to pull the rug out from under folks who are doing their best to make ends meet."

Pete Goetzmann is president of the Johnson County Farm Bureau and a Gardner, Kansas farmer.

Goetzmann tells KSHB 41 he's apprehensive to say this decision to cut SNAP funding is about leaving some Americans hungry.

"That is certainly the goal is to not have that happen," he said.

There are 42 million people in the United States who are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Upwards of $300 billion in cuts could impact three million Americans.

Tuesday night's congressional markup hearing was filled with opposition from House Democrats, telling the Agriculture Committee the nation's most poorest communities will be impacted the most.

"I think they’re going to look at the processes to make sure the right people are getting the right products," said Goetzmann. "Maybe there’s people that aren’t probably as struggling as much as what others are, so let’s make sure to take care of those that are struggling the most."

Rep. Davids's office told KSHB 41 that 8,000 Kansas households in the 3rd District could lose access to emergency food assistance.

"We don't want people to be hungry," added Goetzmann. "I think there's probably going to be more accountability, where there's more checks and balances in place. Which is okay."

In addition to the funding cuts, the proposed legislation would add more fiscal responsibilities on each state.

The goal is to reduce fraud by adding work requirements for people enrolling the program.

"I think people have been able to take advantage of that in spots," Goetzmann said. "That don’t have, but they income but it was just there and was available, so why not take advantage of it. I think that is where the big difference is going to come."

Funding SNAP is different than in the past.

The Farm Bill is the piece of federal legislation that is home to farm safety net programs for agriculture producers.

The Farm Bill of 2018 is a $428 billion omnibus package that is typically renewed every five years.

80% of the funding is allotted to nutrition, paying for programs like SNAP.

A new Farm Bill is two years past due. It has historically been a bipartisan bill.

Goetzmann agrees moving forward with legislation like the reconciliation bill leaves the Farm Bill behind, because no negotiations are taking place to update its programs.

"It'd be nice if we could get Washington to work together to get something done and get a new Farm Bill in place," he said.

Still, Goetzmann remains confident the recent reconciliation bills are taking a hard look at spending, ensuring the programs are working as they should.

"From what I can see from this administration, I can't see that they’re going to cut certain programs," he said. "A lot of these programs are proven to be successful, putting nutrition back into the system is benefiting people's health. I think change is inevitable. If you look at today, everything is changing. I think we have to look at things in a different lens."

Congresswoman Davids office reported to KSHB 41 the proposal could cut $30 billion from American farmer incomes.

"I’m all for improving government efficiency and fiscal responsibility. But this budget proposal pushed by the Trump Administration has real consequences," Davids stated Tuesday night. “Kansans deserve smart policies that protect our economy, support hardworking people, and actually reduce fraud and waste — not rushed cuts that leave our communities hungrier, sicker, and further behind."

The bill must be debated in Congress and any changes to program funding would be anticipated in 2028.