More lifeguards mean more Overland Park pools will open this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be more belly flops and Marco Polo games after Overland Park officials announced Wednesday night three of its outdoor pools would be open this summer.

Just a month ago, city officials were told there was only enough staff to open one of the city's five outdoor pools.

"This has been the most challenging year to get staffing," Renee Reis, Overland Park Aquatics Supervisor told the city council's Community Development Committee.

But after a successful an effort to attract lifeguards and staff that included a pay increase to $13 per hour for lifeguards, Young's and Stonegate pools and the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatice Center will be open.

The pools are scheduled to open on May 29.

Hours will depend on staffing.