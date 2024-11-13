More retail space, new hotel: City Market wants to redevelop Steamboat Arabia Museum site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Steamboat Arabia Museum are asking developers to submit their ideas to redevelop the Steamboat Arabia site.

"This transformative project invites professional real estate developers to submit innovative mixed-use proposals that will enhance the vibrancy of City Market while respecting its historic significance within the community as a public market and tourist destination," a press release from the committee states.

The committee envisions the proposals will have street-level retail spaces facing Walnut Street to house local businesses.

It also calls for a hotel with three-star rating or higher to enhance tourism and overnight stays.

The proposals should also include subterranean parking to improve accessibility for River Market visitors, tenants and hotel guests.

The committee envisions "architectural harmony" that includes existing historic structures and maintains the area's art deco and industrial aesthetic.

Interested developers should submit their proposals by noon on Jan. 24, 2024.

The committee will then complete its proposal reviews by Feb. 7, 2025.

