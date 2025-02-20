More than 15,000 soccer fans shivered through a match Wednesday night to see a legend play

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The bone-chilling cold Wednesday night didn't stop more than 15,000 Sporting KC, Inter Miami, and soccer great Lionel Messi fans from enjoying an exciting night at Children’s Mercy Park.

Messi scored a goal that gave his Inter Miami team a 1-0 victory over Sporting KC.

“I’ve got like three shirts on, and I also have three layers on the bottom,” said Sergio Garamillo.

Garmillo lives in Kansas City, and most of the time supports Sporting KC, but Wednesday night he had to make an exception.

“Messi is just Messi,” he said.

Garamillo arrived early for the game and met other Messi fans.

KSHB

Isaac Ambriz was one of those fans. Ambriz drove from Omaha for the game.

“A lot of us grew up watching him play soccer, kind of idolizing him," Ambriz said. "That way, we would play soccer thinking, ‘Oh, I want to play like Messi.’” My biggest dream is seeing Messi.”

Ambriz not only got the chance to see Messi, but also watch him score a goal.

“It’s a blessing,” Ambriz said.

Cardboard and hand warmers were part of the strategies adopted by fans to stay warm.

Kyler Hopson came from Texas with his parents and chose to put the hand warmers on his face.

“I just wanted to be extra prepared,” Hopson said.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Kyler Hopson, soccer fan

Fans from South American countries also were in the stands.

“He’s the one who made me love soccer,” one fan told KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva.

Sporting KC officials placed heaters all over the stadium to help fans stay a little warmer.

But not everyone came to watch Messi.

Trisha and Brady Miller are proud parents of a Sporting KC player.

“We are here to watch Jansen Miller, number 15,” Trisha said.

Their son was Sporting Kansas City’s highest draft pick used for a defender since longtime captain Matt Besler.

KSHB

Heated gloves and warm drinks were just part of keeping warm. Love also helped keep them toasty.

"It’s not even cold for us,” Trisha said.

