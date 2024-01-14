Power restored in KCMO, Raytown after cable failure

UPDATE, 9:15 p.m. | An Evergy spokesperson said a failed cable lead to tonight's power outage impacting more than 2,500 customers around parts of eastern Kansas City, Missouri, and Raytown.

The spokesperson said crews worked to transfer affected customers to a different circuit, but high system loads and frigid temperatures made the work take longer.

As of 9:10 p.m., the Evergy outage map showed customers were back online.

ORIGINAL REPORT | More than 2,500 Evergy customers were without power early Saturday night at about the same time as the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off against the Miami Dolphins.

The outage was first reported around 6 p.m. Saturday in an area south of Interstate 70 stretching through parts of Kansas City, Missouri and Raytown.

As of 7:50 p.m., Evergy's website indicated crews were working to restore power, though no estimated restoration time was immediately available.

The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately specified.

