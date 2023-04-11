Watch Now
More than 2 dozen evaluated for exposure to chemical at KCK food processing plant

Megan Abundis/KSHB
Posted at 4:59 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 17:59:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — More than two dozen employees were evaluated by paramedics Tuesday afternoon after possibly being exposed to a chemical at a Kansas City, Kansas, food processing facility.

Around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were dispatched to Premier Custom Foods at 756 Pawnee Avenue in KCK’s Armourdale avenue.

According to first responders, roughly 26 employees were possibly exposed to carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide used to preserve meat products.

Containers used to store the gasses reportedly leaked and caused the exposure.

None of the employees’ injuries were serious.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

