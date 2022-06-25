More than 20 rail cars derailed Friday evening near Bonner Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly two dozen rail cars went off the track Friday evening just south of Bonner Springs, Ks.

The accident happened just south of Loring Lane and South 142nd Street, a Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department spokesman said.

No injuries were reported.

Nine of the cars contained isobutane gas, a colorless, odorless gas used in the petrochemical industry, the spokesperson said.

None of those cars leaked and there is no danger to the public, according to the spokesman.

Union Pacific crews are on the scene assessing the damage.