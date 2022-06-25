Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

More than 20 rail cars derailed Friday evening near Bonner Springs

June 24 Train Derail KCK.jpeg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department
Parts of a freight train derailed on Friday, June 24, 2022, near Bonner Springs, Kansas
June 24 Train Derail KCK.jpeg
Posted at 8:04 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 21:04:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly two dozen rail cars went off the track Friday evening just south of Bonner Springs, Ks.

The accident happened just south of Loring Lane and South 142nd Street, a Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department spokesman said.

No injuries were reported.

Nine of the cars contained isobutane gas, a colorless, odorless gas used in the petrochemical industry, the spokesperson said.

None of those cars leaked and there is no danger to the public, according to the spokesman.

Union Pacific crews are on the scene assessing the damage.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock