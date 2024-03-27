More than 5,000 ballots already cast, larger than normal voter turnout expected next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 5,000 voters in Jackson County and parts of Kansas City, Missouri, have already cast their ballots ahead of next Tuesday's election.

The big issue on the April ballot is the proposed 3/8-cent sales tax to help pay for a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads and large-scale improvements to the Chiefs' GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Jackson County Election Board said Wednesday more than 3,200 advance ballots have been cast.

Already, more voters than usual have voted in the parts of KCMO in Jackson County covered by the Kansas City Election Board.

There had been 2,300 early voters as of 6 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Shawn Kieffer, an election board director.

Keiffer said the board expects a larger turnout than in most April elections, with anywhere from 20-22% of voters going to the polls April 2.

A normal April election draws about 8-13% of registered voters to the polls.

