Answering your questions about Chiefs, Royals stadium sales tax vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Jackson County will help shape the future of the Royals and Chiefs when deciding Question 1 on April 2’s ballot.

The sales tax question would help the Royals relocate their stadium to downtown Kansas City and help the Chiefs pay for renovations at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As viewers submit questions about the vote to KSHB 41, the newsroom has begun researching some of the submissions.

Will there be tailgating if the Royals move downtown?

The short answer is possibly.

Last week, the Royals’ consultants laid out the team’s parking strategy. The Royals will mostly rely on existing parking spaces in garages and surface parking lots around downtown.

“Some of the lots are surface. So whether or not we can work out agreements on the tailgating, I think that’s part of the conversation,” said Jeff McKerrow, senior transportation engineer at Kimley-Horn.

How are the teams going to pay for the community benefits agreement? Does the sales tax money pay for this?

The short answer is no.

The sales tax will not pay for the community benefits agreement.

Money collected from the sales tax can only be used on parks. While the stadiums fall into that category, elements of the CBA do not; the teams will have to pay for their promises within the CBA themselves.

It is possible the teams could make donations to the CBA initiatives from their charitable arms — the Kansas City Royals Foundation and the Hunt Family Foundation.

What improvements to I-70 entrances and exits near the new stadium will be needed to provide safe and easier access? Are the Royals seeking state and federal assistance for needed work?

The short answer is no improvements are needed.

A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Transportation said Monday the department is unaware of any talks about rebuilding the interstate.

The Royals proposed extending an already planned cap or lid over I-670 downtown but have not mentioned any changes to interstates or entrance and exit ramps in and around downtown.

Do you have questions? Submit below.