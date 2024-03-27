Kansas City Royals to change design of proposed ballpark district to keep Oak Street open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will rework its design for a proposed ballpark district in Kansas City, Missouri's Crossroads neighborhood to keep Oak Street open.

“We have been listening to members of the Crossroads community and had thoughtful conversations with the Mayor and City Council to improve the ballpark district impact," Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said in a statement released by the Committee to Keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County. "Through these conversations we have come to realize the importance of keeping Oak Street open."

The proposed stadium is planned to be built between Locust Street and Grand Boulevard, east to west, and from Truman Road to 17th Street, north to south.

Sherman said the decision to keep Oak Street open comes after speaking with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, members of city council and members of the Crossroads community.

"We acknowledge Oak Street is an integral part of the downtown experience, and therefore we agree to change the ballpark district design to keep Oak Street open," Sherman said.

Sherman said the Royals will collaborate with Lucas and Kansas City, Missouri, City Council members as they rework the ballpark district's design.

“I want to thank Mayor Quinton Lucas for his leadership and tireless advocacy as we work to make the best possible ballpark district in downtown Kansas City,” Sherman said in a statement.

