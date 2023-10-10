More than 600 in Overland Park Jewish community come together in show of solidarity for Israel

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Temple, Congergation B'Nai Jehudah held a large gathering Monday afternoon in solidarity with Israel.

The group of 600 people from around the Kansas City area, including more than 850 more who joined online, mourned the lives lost to Hamas.

The group prayed for peace and healing.

Jay Lewis, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City, spoke in front of the group.

“It’s really, really scary," he said. "Everybody in the Jewish community has some connection to Israel. Friends, family have been there, or just felt connection to it as our homeland, it’s really shaken us to the core.”

He says Israel is a foundation of his faith.

“Everywhere Jews are in the world when we pray we face East towards Jerusalem. It is always in the hearts and minds of Jewish people," he said.

