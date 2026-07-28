KANSAS CITY, Kan. — More than 600 paddlers are hitting the water today at Kaw Point Park in Kansas City for the 21st MR340, the world's longest nonstop river race.

More than 600 paddlers take on the 340-mile Missouri River race starting in Kansas City

More than 600 paddlers take on the 340-mile Missouri River race starting in Kansas City

Competitors are using non-motorized kayaks, canoes and paddleboards to travel 340 miles down the Missouri River to St. Charles.

The grueling race runs 24 hours a day. Racers must stop at 5 checkpoints along the way and have 86 hours to cross the finish line.

The fastest boats could arrive in St. Charles by Wednesday evening. Most paddlers are expected to finish the race on Thursday and Friday.

A finish line party will wrap up the event Friday night at the Lewis and Clark Boathouse.

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