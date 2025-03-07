More than a dozen Haskell University employees eligible for rehire after termination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than a dozen employees at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence could be rehired, KSHB 41 News has learned.

As part of the ongoing federal workforce reduction, 35 employees at the school were terminated earlier this year.

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R - Kansas) told KSHB 41 News Friday that the United States Department of Interior had informed the senator that they “intend to rehire 14 employees from Haskell.”

Among those terminated earlier this year included Haskell women’s basketball head coach Adam Strom. Despite his firing, Strom stayed on to coach the team through the end of the season.

Last week, the team defeated Northern New Mexico to win the Continental Athletic Conference 2025 women’s basketball title.

“They could remove the coaching title, but they’re not going to remove me from the sidelines," Strom said on Feb. 19. "So, I’m going to stay on board and we’re going to go into post-season together and we’re going to finish business.”

The win advanced Haskell to the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Haskell was assigned to the Naismith Quadrant of the tournament, where they will play the quadrant’s No. 1-seeded Dordt (Iowa) on March 14 in Sioux Center, Iowa.

