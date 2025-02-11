More winter weather leads Kansas City schools to adjust schedules and make up lost instructional time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As winter weather continues to impact Kansas City, districts across Missouri and Kansas are adjusting their schedules and plans to make up for lost instructional time.
The intense January snowstorm left much of the metro under a foot of snow, causing some schools to close for multiple days.
North Kansas City, Grain Valley, and KCK schools are out of AMI and snow days. Other schools are low, and officials are making plans to extend school days, replace professional development days with school days, and in one case – send students to school on Presidents’ Day.
Grain Valley
- Have used all six AMI days
- District surveyed families and decided they will have school on Presidents' Day
- In the case of two more snow days, they will have school on April 18 and 21
- As a last resort, May 27 and 30 will become school days
North Kansas City
- Have used all the built-in snow days and AMI days for this school year
- Future inclement weather could add days to the school year multiple ways
- Made up at the end of the year
- Student nonattendance school days
- Teacher workshops or professional development days could become school days
- Decisions will be made based on how many inclement weather days need to be made up
Shawnee Mission
- Four snow days left
- Once they use the dates built into the calendar, the state forgives four additional days
- No plan yet for what they would do if they run out of days
Olathe
- Has four days built into the calendar
- Three have been used
- One option for making up time is extending the school day for a short period of time, such as 5-10 minutes
- Will continue to monitor instructional hours
KCKPS
- Four inclement weather days on calendar
- District is adding 10 additional minutes to the high school schedule to meet state requirements
KCPS
- One full day of AMI left
- In the case of more AMI or snow days, days will have to be made up
- Days could be added on to the end of the school year or inserted into exiting calendar