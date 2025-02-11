More winter weather leads Kansas City schools to adjust schedules and make up lost instructional time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As winter weather continues to impact Kansas City, districts across Missouri and Kansas are adjusting their schedules and plans to make up for lost instructional time.

The intense January snowstorm left much of the metro under a foot of snow, causing some schools to close for multiple days.

North Kansas City, Grain Valley, and KCK schools are out of AMI and snow days. Other schools are low, and officials are making plans to extend school days, replace professional development days with school days, and in one case – send students to school on Presidents’ Day.

Grain Valley



Have used all six AMI days

District surveyed families and decided they will have school on Presidents' Day

In the case of two more snow days, they will have school on April 18 and 21 As a last resort, May 27 and 30 will become school days



North Kansas City



Have used all the built-in snow days and AMI days for this school year

Future inclement weather could add days to the school year multiple ways

Made up at the end of the year Student nonattendance school days

Teacher workshops or professional development days could become school days

Decisions will be made based on how many inclement weather days need to be made up

Shawnee Mission



Four snow days left

Once they use the dates built into the calendar, the state forgives four additional days

No plan yet for what they would do if they run out of days

Olathe



Has four days built into the calendar

Three have been used

One option for making up time is extending the school day for a short period of time, such as 5-10 minutes

Will continue to monitor instructional hours

KCKPS



Four inclement weather days on calendar

District is adding 10 additional minutes to the high school schedule to meet state requirements

KCPS

