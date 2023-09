KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second show for Morgan Wallen's 'One Night At A Time 2024' tour was added to his Kansas City stop, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Friday.

The country singer and songwriter will perform in Kansas City on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 in 2024.

Special guests will include Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Ella Langley.

—