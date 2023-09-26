Morgan Wallen brings 'One Night at a Time' tour to Kansas City in August 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country star Morgan Wallen "Thought You Should Know" he's bringing the "One Night at a Time" tour to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 1, 2024.

Fellow country singers Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith and Ella Langley will be special guests at Wallen's Kansas City, Missouri, show.

Chiefs Kingdom, we have BIG NEWS. @MorganWallen just announced he is bringing One Night At A Time 2024 to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 1 with special guests Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, and Ella Langley.



Fans hoping to catch Wallen at Arrowhead have until Monday, Oct. 2, at 1:59 a.m. CT to register for ticket presale through Ticketmaster.

The "One Night at a Time" tour currently has eight scheduled U.S. stops, running from April 4 to Aug. 8.

Wallen is known for hit songs including "Last Night," "Thinkin' Bout Me" and "Whiskey Glasses."

The country star released his album "One Thing At A Time" on March 3, taking a "maximalist approach" by packing the album with 36 songs.

