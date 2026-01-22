Morton Amphitheater in Riverside reveals closer look at newest music venue

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Marlon has been covering the amphitheater's development for months. Share your story idea with Marlon .

The Morton Amphitheater in Riverside is giving Kansas City music fans their first detailed look at what promises to be the area's newest premier live music destination.

Newly released video and renderings show the ambitious scope of the 16,000-seat venue, which officials say is designed to create an immersive experience from the moment fans arrive.

"I'm excited for the city of Kansas City and the city of Riverside. I'm excited for music fans. I think this is just going to be an experience like none other," said Tim Burris, recently named general manager for the amphitheater.

Burris said the venue's design emphasizes attention to detail throughout the entire space, from the entrance to the green space and main stage area.

"I've been in this business a long time, and every time I walk out and walk around, I find something new and exciting about this venue, just all the thoughts and details that have been put into this thing, it's it's like none other," Burris said.

Beyond its visual appeal, the Morton Amphitheater aims to attract major touring acts that haven't previously performed in the Kansas City area.

"We're doing shows that are, you know, your Guns N' Roses, your Chris Stapleton, larger acts that the city and the area hasn't seen before," Burris said.

The venue will offer various seating options, from general admission to premium experiences.

"The vinyl room, we've got award winning chef, high end cocktails mixologist, and just a beautiful vantage point to watch the artists on the stage," Burris said.

With construction progressing, Burris said he's most excited about opening day.

"Just watching it come from grounds all the way. I can't wait till fans show up and they get to see all the hard work that everybody's put into this," Burris said.

The Morton Amphitheater is scheduled to open this summer. You can find a list of featured shows that have been announced for this year right here.

