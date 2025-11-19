Morton Amphitheater in Riverside takes shape as businesses prepare for summer opening

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Marlon has continued to follow up on this story and constantly checks in with the city to bring updates on the development. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

Riverside is moving closer to becoming one of the metro’s next major entertainment destinations.

The city’s brand-new Morton Amphitheater, scheduled to open next Summer, is already drawing excitement — and major performers. Several concerts ranging from performers like, Megan Trainor, Train, and Rod Stewart have been announced for 2026.

"People will come and get Airbnb. Should be staying at night,possibly depending on the concert, and they're looking for things to do while they're here," said Jennifer Fuller co-owner of The Sorted Brick.

The Sorted Brick who is one of several small businesses in the area said the new venue means more customers.

“It means that we need to be prepared for the influx when all of a sudden there's a concert in town,it's not just the time of the concert," said Fuller.

This week, crews continued significant progress in construction. Recently, the roof structure that will cover roughly 12,000 seats inside the 16,000-seat venue was fully placed on.

“They are really moving and grooving to get this facility done. And I'm just so proud of what's behind me, said Mayor Kathy Rose”

The amphitheater will be the first of its kind north of the river, a key piece of Riverside’s long-term plan to expand tourism and entertainment options.

“It's definitely going to impact future construction, and because we, the city still owns ground down here, and we're getting calls continuously about other development that will or may be happening," said Mayor Rose.

You can see the full list of upcoming concerts on their website.

—