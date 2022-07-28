Most Johnson County residents eligible for Contain the Rain program

LENEXA, Kan. — Cities across Johnson County, Kansas, like Overland Park are promoting an often overlooked program which reimburses residents for making upgrades to their property which improves stormwater quality.

Nearly every year, the Contain the Rain program has leftover, unspent money in its budget. The program reimburses homeowners for about 50 percent of the costs of installing native plants and trees, buying rain barrels, and building rain gardens.

“I tell everyone I know about it,” admitted Craig Adcock.

The Overland Park man has applied to the program several years and received about $1,500 total. He now has a yard full of native plants and pollinator plants. Adcock uses a rain barrel to collect rain from his roof and then uses it to water his plants during dry times.

“It’s easy, it’s good for the environment, it’s seasonal, they come back every year. But also when your hummingbirds are coming in, when your butterflies are coming in, your caterpillars, they have something to munch on on their way through,” Adcock said, admitting he enjoys watching the natural ecosystem in his yard.

To learn more about what purchases qualify for the reimbursement and how to apply for the program, visit Contain the Rain’s website.