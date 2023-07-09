Mother celebrates Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour in Kansas City from NICU at Centerpoint Medical Center

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Christa Gould is a major Swiftie.

“I’m obsessed with her,” Gould said.

For years, she’s incorporated Taylor Swift in every era of her life, including her love story with her husband Kyle, having a Taylor Swift song play during their first dance in their wedding.

“I have some favorite songs," Kyle Gould said. "I mean, 'Lover' is my favorite, because it was our first dance."

Christa Gould even included Taylor Swift in her latest era of motherhood when she was pregnant with her son Greyson.

“We read Taylor books, we listen to music everyday, so he is well-versed in all things Taylor,” Christa Gould.

As a swiftie, Chirsta Gould bought tickets to the Friday night show in Kansas City, Missouri, and was planning to attend while pregnant, but Greyson made his debut at 36 weeks.

“He decided to come five weeks early and surprise us, so we had to switch up our Taylor plans and have our own little party,” Christa Gould said.

She said giving birth was tough, as Greyson was born premature, and was having trouble with his lungs; he was later hooked up to feeding and breathing tubes.

“He had a little procedure done for his lungs and he is off his feeding tubes now, so he should get to go home,” Christa Gould said.

The new mother spent the last few days inside the neonatal intensive care unit at Centerpoint Hospital while Greyson recovered, and was unable to attend the show.

Still, she was able to experience all things Taylor Swift thanks to the amazing staff.

“So, they made us little arts and crafts and little friendship bracelets, and of course we had matching t-shirts; we had to celebrate,” Christa Gould said.

It was a chance to celebrate not only Taylor Swift in town, but her son's health. Christa Gould says now she can’t wait to be a mom and enjoy her tiny Swifite

“I will miss all the Taylor concerts for him, as long as he is happy and healthy — that's all that matters,” she said. “He is as Taylor would say, 'The best thing that's ever been mine,' so I’m really grateful he's here, he's healthy, and he is doing okay.”

