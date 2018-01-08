Mother searches for answers nearly 3 years after son's murder

Kevin Holmes
12:42 PM, Jan 8, 2018
14 mins ago

A KCMO mom continues searching for answers nearly three years after her son’s murder.  Asaan Williams would have turned 21 years old in a few weeks.

Victim 18-year-old Asaan Williams

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCMO mom continues searching for answers nearly three years after her son’s death.   

Asaan Williams would’ve turned 21 years old in a few weeks. 

His mother refuses to lose hope and is asking the community to help find her son’s killer. 

---

Kevin Holmes is an anchor. See his full report at 4 p.m. and check back for updates. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top