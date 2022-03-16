Mother sues KCPS over handling of daughter's 2019 shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother of Anjanique Wright, the then-15-year-old girl who in February 2019 was shot outside Central Academy of Excellence , is suing Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools for how they handled the circumstances surrounding her daughter's death.

An'Tonique James is suing KCPS and demands a trial by jury for alleged "negligent and reckless acts and omissions."

In addition to the district, individuals with KCPS including superintendent Mark Bedell, Director of Safety and Security Marcus Harris, Central High School principal Anthony Madry, vice principal Michael Robins and security personnel were listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

The document also lists the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners and Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, as well as others involved with the city, as defendants.

Court documents claim that while Wright was attending a basketball game at Central High School, another group antagonized Wright's group, and KCPS personnel and security staff ordered both groups to leave the building. Both groups were escorted out "moments" apart.

The lawsuit says that as a result of these actions, the other group drove a short distance away in the parking lot and waited for Wright's group.

It also says that despite Wright's group telling school personnel that they did not feel safe outside of the building, they were forced from the building with no security.

Shortly after leaving the building and while still on the property, Wright was shot five times in the chest.

The lawsuit also says there was a history of violence at basketball games at Central Academy of Excellence.

The negligence listed in the lawsuit included failing to provide adequate security that responds to criminal actions, failing to provide a proper security assessment of the property, failure to remove dangerous parties, failure to respond to the antagonizing group, failure to escort both groups off the property, removing Wright from the building despite her safety concerns and more.

Recover damages for the "pain and suffering" of Wright before her death, "medical expenses, pecuniary loss, funeral expenses," as well as the value of Wright's "services, companionship, comfort, instruction, guidance, counsel, training and support," that James was deprived of as a result of Wright's death were requested in the lawsuit.

KSHB 41 News reached out to KCPS. They did not have a comment on the pending lawsuit at this time.

