Mothers Against Drunk Driving, law enforcement encourages everyone to have a plan for New Year's Eve

Seth Wenig/AP
The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 8:40 PM, Dec 31, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving and law enforcement are encouraging everyone to stay safe by having a plan for New Year’s Eve.

“I think the biggest thing for me is everybody thinks it’s not going to happen to them until it does happen to them,” said Allyson Summers, regional executive director for MADD.

Summers was at Waterway Carwash, which she says has had a partnership with MADD for over 25 years, on Friday to remind everyone to designate a sober driver for New Year’s Eve.

“You never know what’s going to happen out there on the roadways, and any time you have a drink, you’re putting yourself and anybody else on the road in danger if you get behind the wheel,” Summers said.

Law enforcement like the Missouri State Highway Patrol echoes the same message.

Troopers will be out in full force on Friday night and throughout the early morning hours.

“There’s no excuse to drive intoxicated and or kind of drunk condition. Impairment sneaks up on us, it really does,” said Sgt. Andy Bell with MSHP.

Across Missouri last year, troopers made 135 driving while intoxicated arrests on New Year’s Eve.

“With any holiday celebration, we want people to have a good time, of course, but having a good time means being responsible, too,” Bell said.

With a winter storm on track to hit the Kansas City-area after ringing in the new year, Bell said that could make things tricky.

“We know that the difference between ice, freezing rain, rain, snow could all happen with a matter of minutes, and it could happen within a few miles,” Bell said.

All in all, Summers just wants everyone to be safe.

“We hope everyone gets home safely before the weather rolls in,” Summers said.

