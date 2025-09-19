Mothers in Northland met through Corey's Network; their teen's murders are unsolved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two young men, Therrell Jackson Jr. and Charles Sanders were killed in 2024 and 2025 in the Northland.

Amber O'Connell went back to the scene of where her 17-year-old son, Therrell, known to her family as TJ, took his last breath on Northeast Excelsior Street in Avondale.

"I miss my son," she said. "He was my baby — my only boy."

O'Connell had a memorial for her son in the spot where he was killed that she checked on from time to time.

Someone removed it, she said.

It's been a rough year of grief for her family as they wait for a call from detectives that they've found who is responsible for TJ's death.

"I kinda felt like I lost hope," O'Connell. "There's still no answers. I still don't know."

Little did O'Connell know, she would meet someone else who understands her pain a year later.

The mothers have only been talking for a few days after meeting in a Corey's Network support group.

They said: "Man, we talk so much, it's been crazy. We talk a lot every day since."

Charles Sanders was shot and killed April 23, 2025, in the 7800 block of Northeast 75th Court.

He was also 17 years old.

"It's a roller coaster," Sanders said. "Charles would've graduated yesterday and I walked for him."

Sanders said she already sees becoming best friends with O'Connell.

"The drive to work when you're alone is hard, before you go to bed, when you're by yourself is hard," Sanders said.

Being boy moms, they hope the flyers around town will be the push someone needs to speak up.

They are walking the road no one chooses.

Now, they can walk together.

They said: "Shout it out loud. Don't ever give up for your child."

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said 15 investigators spent a week this summer solely dedicated to TJ's investigation and examining all leads they have.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating Sanders' death.

KCPD shared detectives are making progress and still working identifying persons of interest.

There are no arrests in either case.

The mothers are asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline (816) 474- TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.