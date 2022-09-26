Motorcycle crash in Clay County leaves 1 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Sunday evening crash in Clay County has left a motorcyclist in critical condition; the other party involved is under investigation for potentially driving while intoxicated.

Around 7:40 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a wreck on Litton Way, right by Smithville Lake, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of a Chevrolet Cruze struck a 34-year-old driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet at the time. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Chevrolet remained on the scene and cooperated with police, Sarah Boyd, public relations manager for the Clay County Sheriff's Office, said. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.