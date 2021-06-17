Motorcycle driver critically injured in head-on collision in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically injured after a head-on crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Little Blue Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

A white Ford Fusion was heading east when the driver saw a motorcycle coming towards her. Though she slowed almost to a stop, the motorcycle kept coming in her direction.

Eventually, the motorcycle driver hit the left front side of the vehicle, causing the rider to eject and land several feet from the impact location.

The motorcycle driver was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries while the driver of the Ford Fusion was suffered minor injuries.

