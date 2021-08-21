Motorcycle driver dies in Friday night crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle driver died on Friday night in a three vehicle crash near NE 37th Street and N Antioch Road.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, a silver GMC Terrain was heading south on Antioch Road when the driver decided to make a u-turn.

As they were doing so, the driver of the motorcycle was heading north when it saw the GMC in front of them.

The motorcycle driver attempted to brake when they lost control and hit the back of the GMC.

The impact of the crash caused the driver of the motorcycle to eject, which then sent the motorcycle tumbling northwest on the road where it hit a blue Honda Civic traveling south.

The unidentified motorcycle driver was transported to an area hospital where they died.

Both the GMC and Honda Civic drivers were not injured.

