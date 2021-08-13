Motorcycle driver injured after encountering high waters on Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle driver was injured on Thursday night after encountering high waters near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, the driver of a Harley Davidson was traveling west when he encountered high water on a curve.

The motorcycle flipped as it entered almost eight inches of water and the driver was thrown off.

The 75-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries but was listed as stable.

