Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into school bus in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man on a motorcycle was critically injured after crashing into a school bus near east 24th and Quincy Streets in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

According to a KCPD crash report, the man on a Black Husqvarna motorcycle was heading west on 24th Street at a high rate of speed.

A yellow school bus entered the intersection from a stop sign and the motorcycle later ran into the bus.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, hit the side of the school bus with his head and neck.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical injuries and was later stabilized.

No one on the bus was injured.

