Motorcyclist critically injured in crash Monday afternoon in KCMO

Posted at 6:38 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 19:38:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a collision with a car Monday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. at east 76th Terrace and The Paseo.

The motorcyclist, driving a Black Suzuki Katana, was going north on the The Paseo at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The motorcycle hit a Toyota Camry going east on east 76th Terrace.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike.

He was wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver of the Camry declined medical treatment.

