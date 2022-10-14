Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Missouri Route 350, Noland Road

Blue police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Blue police lights
Blue police lights
Posted at 4:59 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 17:59:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A motorcyclist who was trying to evade a separate crash was critically injured after hitting the back of a Ford Fusion on Missouri Route 350 and Noland Road.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Friday.

According to a KCPD crash report, the separate crash caused traffic to come to a stop on the right lane of the highway.

The motorcyclist noticed other vehicles using the left lane to get around the crash. While trying to go around the right lane, the driver hit the back of the Ford.

He was ejected off his motorcycle and later transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. He was wearing a full-face helmet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock