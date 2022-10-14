Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Missouri Route 350, Noland Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist who was trying to evade a separate crash was critically injured after hitting the back of a Ford Fusion on Missouri Route 350 and Noland Road.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Friday.

According to a KCPD crash report, the separate crash caused traffic to come to a stop on the right lane of the highway.

The motorcyclist noticed other vehicles using the left lane to get around the crash. While trying to go around the right lane, the driver hit the back of the Ford.

He was ejected off his motorcycle and later transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. He was wearing a full-face helmet.

