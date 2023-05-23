Motorcyclist critically injured in Monday afternoon crash in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a Monday afternoon crash at a busy Northland intersection.

The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. at Northeast Antioch Road and Northeast 53rd Street.

Police said the driver of a black Honda motorcycle was driving on north on Northeast Antioch Road.

A GMC Terrain was traveling south on Northeast Antioch Road and turned left onto Northeast 53rd Street into a shopping center, according to a police department news release.

The motorcycle hit the right side of the GMC Terrain and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle also struck a Lexus SUV at the intersection.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered critical injuries, according to police.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

