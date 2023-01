KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling west on east 40th Street and ran through a stop sign.

The motorcycle slammed into the passenger side of a Subaru Outback and the motorcyclist was ejected.

The Subaru Outback driver was not injured.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

