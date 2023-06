KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with critical head injuries after doing "shunts" on the road.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, a motorcyclist driving a stolen black Honda CR1000RR motorcycle was doing stunts while driving west on East 24th Street.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control of the Honda and laid it down on the roadway.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with critical head injuries.