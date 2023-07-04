Watch Now
Motorcyclist died after colliding with boat, trailer on Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after colliding with a boat and trailer at 12:38 p.m. on July 4, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

A Chevy Silverado with a Sting Ray boat attached to its trailer was traveling west on Northeast Cookingham Drive. A Honda Valkyrie also was traveling west on Northeast Cookingham Drive.

The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the boat and trailer of the Chevy as the driver of the Chevy Silverado was in the middle of turning right onto Northeast Reinking Road.

The motorcyclist laid down his motorcycle, slid under the trailer and hit the boat and trailer, according to a press release.

No occupants of the Chevy Silverado were injured in the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and died a few hours later.

His name has not been released.

