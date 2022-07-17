Motorcyclist dies after crash at 18th Street, Broadway Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male motorcyclist has died after an overnight crash at 18th Street and Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Broadway at a high speed.

Police say the motorcyclist crossed the center yellow lines and collided head-on with a yellow Volkswagen Beatle traveling south.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and hit the window of the Beatle with his head and body, police say.

He was taken to an area hospital, and died from his injuries. The driver was wearing a helmet.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen refused medical attention.