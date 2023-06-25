Motorcyclist dies after crash Saturday evening in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening in Lee's Summit.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Lee's Summit Police Department and emergency crews responded to the crash near Northeast Todd George Parkway and Northeast Leinweber Road.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a black Toyota SUV and a black motorcycle.

Police say the Toyota was traveling west on Leinweber and the motorcycle was traveling south on Todd George Parkway when the crash occurred.

Initial investigation indicates that the driver of the SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection at the time of the crash.

The male motorcyclist was transported to an area trauma center with critical injuries. He passed away at the trauma center, per police.

The Toyota driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police are working to determine if the driver of the SUV was impaired at the time of the crash.

Charges have not been filed in the crash.