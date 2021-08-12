Motorcyclist dies after crashing into disabled vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a disabled vehicle on Interstate 435 at State Line Road Thursday night.

Leawood police said shortly after 9 p.m., a car heading westbound on I-435 struck the barrier wall and was disabled in the roadway.

A few minutes later, a motorcyclist hit the disabled car.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died at the hospital.

The operator of the car suffered only minor injuries in the initial crash and was not transported to the hospital.

