KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a deer near Warsaw, Mo. late Saturday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Geary W. Shaddox, 61 of Warsaw was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson southbound on Route MM north of U.S. 65 just after 9:30 when he began skidding and struck a deer.

The motorcycle then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Shaddox.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.