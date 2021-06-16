Motorcyclist dies in crash Tuesday morning in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 64-year-old Olathe man died Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, after a car hit his motorcycle and he was thrown onto the street.

The man's name has not been released.

Police said a Honda Civic was traveling east about 10:30 a.m. on Independence Avenue near Wilson Road.

The victim, driving a Harley Davidson, was going west on Independence Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Honda turned left and hit the motorcycle, police said. The motorcyclist was thrown off and landed on the street.

He died a few hours later at a hospital.

The Honda driver suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.