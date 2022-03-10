Watch
Motorcyclist dies of injuries sustained in March 4 I-70 crash

Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 10, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced that a motorcyclist involved in a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 70 at Stadium Drive last Friday died of their injuries Wednesday.

According to an incident report from KCPD, an AAA tow truck, with its emergency lights on and cones set up, was loading a gray Chevrolet Silverado that had broken down on westbound I-70. A red Ram 1500 stopped behind the tow truck to wait his turn to pull into the moving lanes.

"Witnesses advised that a white Honda motorcycle was traveling west on Interstate 70, speeding 80 - 90 miles per hour and weaving through the lanes of traffic," the report said. "The motorcycle went from the #1 lane of travel all the way over to the #4, apparently not seeing that the Ram pickup was almost stopped."

The motorcycle then went under the back on the truck, and the driver was thrown off the bike into another lane of traffic.

The 35-year-old motorcycle driver sustained critical injuries from the crash, which he later died from.

Neither the tow truck driver or the pickup truck driver sustained injuries.

