Motorcyclist injured after being pinned under SUV in Northland Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man on a motorcycle was critically injured when he was pinned under an SUV during a two-vehicle crash in the Northland Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 46th Street and NE Davidson around 11:44 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white Volkswagen Tiguan was heading north on Davidson and began slowing down to turn right onto 46th Street.

As the driver was slowing, the Black Honda motorcycle drove in front of the Volkswagen and hit the front of it.

The impact caused the motorcycle to go under the Volkswagen, causing the man to be pinned under the vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

