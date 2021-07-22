Watch
Motorcyclist injured in Douglas County hit-and-run crash

Posted at 7:49 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 20:49:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet shortly after 7 p.m. that Highway 24/40 will be closed between E1500 Road and E1600 Road while the Douglas County Accident Investigation Team is on scene.

The driver of an SUV involved in the crash fled the scene toward Leavenworth County, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

