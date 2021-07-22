Motorcyclist injured in Douglas County hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet shortly after 7 p.m. that Highway 24/40 will be closed between E1500 Road and E1600 Road while the Douglas County Accident Investigation Team is on scene.

Deputies are currently on scene of an injury accident involving a motorcycle and unknown SUV. The SUV left the scene of the crash towards Leavenworth County. The motorcycle driver was transported by Lifestar to an area hospital. — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) July 22, 2021

The driver of an SUV involved in the crash fled the scene toward Leavenworth County, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.