Motorcyclist injured in life-threatening crash on U.S. 71 Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a crash on northbound U.S. 71 at Red Bridge Road Sunday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

A maroon Pontiac Vibe was traveling north around 7:22 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 71, when it suddenly changed lanes, directly into the path of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The motorcycle struck the Pontiac, before veering off the highway and colliding with an exit sign. The motorcycle and its driver came to a stop in the grassy median.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Pontiac driver did not receive any injuries.

KCPD continues to investigate the crash.